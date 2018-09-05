11 of a family abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Eleven members of a family, including women and children, were abducted from Motra police limits on Tuesday. Maqsoodan Bibi and her family members were busy working in a factory when accused, including Younas and Inayatullah, along with their accomplices allegedly abducted them. Police have registered a case.
