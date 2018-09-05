Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will punish online satire that “disrupts public order” with up to five years in prison, the public prosecutor said Tuesday, as the kingdom cracks down on dissent. “Producing and distributing content that ridicules, mocks, provokes and disrupts public order, religious values and public morals through social media ... will be considered a cybercrime punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of three million riyals ($800,000),” the public prosecution tweeted late Monday. Saudi Arabia’s legislation on cybercrime has sparked concern among international rights groups in the past.