NCHR receives 1,676 HR abuse complaints in three years

LAHORENational Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) received 1,676 complaints of human pearances and extra-judicial killings across the country since December 15, 2015.

According to the data available with The News, NCHR has taken action on 450 cases of human rights violation. The data revealed that highest number of human rights abuse complaints were received from Punjab that were 688 and 362 cases of human rights violation were received from Sindh province. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 254 cases of human rights abuse were reported to NCHR.

It is pertinent to mention that only 66 cases from Balochistan were reported to NCHR. In Federally Administrated Tribal Area (FATA), jut 27 cases of human rights violation were reported to NCHR. Only one case of human rights violation was reported from Gilgit-Baltistan. United Nations reported 20 cases of human rights violation to NCHR.

According to the data, 98 cases of child abduction, abuse, forced conversion, child murdered etc reported to NCHR during this period. NCHR took action on 74 cases.

Since inception of the commission 235 cases related to domestic violence against women, harassment, rape, women murder cases were reported to NCHR. Only 176 cases regarding police matters were reported to NCHR; only 33 cases of enforced disappearances across the country were reported to NCHR from 2015 to 2018. The data revealed that 56 cases of missing persons reported to NCHR since when the commission came into being while 44 cases of unlawful detention reported to NCHR during this period. The NCHR report revealed that 65 cases of extra-judicial killings were observed; 30 cases of minority rights violation reported to NCHR while 62 cases of transgender persons and torture reported to NCHR.

When performance about the commission was asked, Ms Kishwar Shaheen, Member Punjab, National Commission for Human Rights, said that NCHR took notices. According to her, 1,676 complaints were processed by NCHR. She shared that 599 out of 1,676 case of human rights violation were disposed of. She said 258 cases were in hearing process while 819 cases of human rights violation are under investigation at initial stage.