Four Ice drug dealers arrested in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Four alleged Ice dealers and drug addicts were arrested and shop was sealed in Khyber Sultankhel Markets in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district, officials said on Tuesday. An official said that they had received information that some people were involved in Ice drug dealing in the Sultankhel Markets. He said a team raided several shops and dens and arrested four Ice drug dealers. He said that several shops were sealed in Sultankhel Market. The official said that the arrested persons were being grilled. Those arrested were identified as Madad Khan, Farhadullah, Ameerullah and Manzoor.