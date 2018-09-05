Wed September 05, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2018

KP CM calls for efficient utilisation of surface water resources

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the officials to plan the efficient utilisation of surface water resources for agriculture productivity, rainwater storage for raising the water table and using them for cultivation in the barren land.

"The share of the districts having natural resources should be used in the infrastructure development, provision of drinking water, improving sanitation, efficient healthcare, education and infrastructure development in the respective districts," he added. He was presiding over three different meetings that included a review of Annual Development Plan schemes in the Public Health Engineering, Works and Services, Irrigation and Health departments at Chief Minister's Secretariat, Peshawar, said an official handout.

Provincial Minister for Communication & Works, Akbar Ayub and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The meeting thoroughly debated the schemes in these departments, the status of the schemes, the financial requirements, the existing fiscal space of the province and the time required for completion of these projects.

The chief minister underlined the need for an effective strategy to bring about the less developed areas on a par with the developed areas of the province. "We have to develop our natural resources to use them for much-required development and prosperity of both the people and the province. This province had a lot of resources, the only thing needed, is to tap them along scientific lines making these resources the baseline for expeditious development of our people," he added. He directed the officials to use the surface and groundwater resources both for power generation and agriculture sector development.

"It is strange to demand a tubewell in an area where there surface water resources in abundance. These resources could change the destiny of the people making them prosperous and their prosperity would also have an overall impact on the development of the province," he added.

