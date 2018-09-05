Cop martyred in Nowshera encounter laid to rest

NOWSHERA: A cop who had embraced martyrdom in an encounter at Kohi area of Nizampur in the Nowshera district on the previous day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Haripur on Tuesday.

The funeral prayer for the slain cop was offered at the Nowshera Police Lines. DIG of the Mardan Range, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, DPO Zahidullah, other public servants and elders of the area attended the funeral.

The police in Nizampur had raided the hideout of a proclaimed offender, Gul Muhammad, alias Gulmat in the Kohi hills over a tip-off. The outlaw along with his three accomplices had opened fire on the police. Constable Nazir Hussain was martyred in the firing while two other cops, Noorul Wahab and Asif were injured. Asif Khan, who hailed from the Behram Killay, was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera. Noorul Wahab, a resident of Chota Lahor in Swabi, was shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar due to his serious injuries. The assailants fled the scene and disappeared into the hills.