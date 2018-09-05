AAM announces football tournament to mark Defence Day

karachi: The Aik Awam Movement, a social movement founded by prominent rights activist Muhammad Jibran Nasir, has inaugurated the first Annual “Aik Awam Unity Cup” Football Tournament to commemorate Defence Day on September 6.

At the Match Draws ceremony held at AAM’s office, it was announced that tournament would feature 32 of the best football clubs and would start on September 6 and conclude on September 16. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at Girzri Football Stadium.

AAM founder Nasir, while thanking the participating team, said that the movement ‘s vision aimed at engaging the youth in healthy activities through the medium of sports and investing in the city’s sports infrastructure and athletes.

“The Defence Day tournament is titled as ‘Aik Awam Unity Cup’ because unity of any nation is its strongest defence and sports build bridges between communities,” he said.

He said that AAM would organise football tournaments in every quarter of the city to engage more and more youths in sports. The Aik Awam Unity Cup matches will be played at Gizri Football Stadium and KMC Football Stadium.

Nasir had announced in the late July the launch of AAM, saying that the campaign would work on his campaign promises across Pakistan starting with Karachi working for all citizens regardless of their political affiliations.