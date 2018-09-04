Govt decides to revisit national sports policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to revisit the controversial National Sports Policy that was formed in haste without any planning almost 17 years back.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza confirmed on Monday that there was a need to revisit the sports policy.“After getting required feedback from all stakeholders we would reframe sports policy in due course. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is a sportsman and trying to focus sports development in the real sense.”

The minister, however, was critical of growing politics in sports. “There is more politics in sports and more sports in politics,” she said.Fehmida also expressed her displeasure over the performance of national hockey team, saying that efforts would be made to revive national game in the country.

The federal minister led a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Pakistan Sports Complex.She said that the campaign was part of Prime Minister’s Tree Plantation drive which began on Sunday.She also urged electronic media to play its role for the promotion of sports in the country by airing at least one-hour sports program on a daily basis.