Quaid Trophy: HBL gain 1st innings lead ZTBL outplay Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank (HBL) succeeded in taking slender first innings lead against Islamabad in the Quaid—Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground Monday.

Ramiz Aziz’s (87) innings came to Bankers rescue as they hit up 355 in response to Islamabad’s first innings total of 348. After conceding 7 runs first innings lead, Islamabad reached 65 for 3 when stumps were drawn for the penultimate day.

Ramiz smashed seven fours during his 208-ball innings. Abid Ali (83) gave good start to HBL up front. For Islamabad M Nadeem (5-90) bowled well.

Brief Scores: Islamabad Region 348 all out in 89.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 130, Shahzad Azam Rana 70 not out, Sarmad Bhatti 59, Zohaib Ahmed 45) and 65-3 in 23 overs (Faizan Riaz 28 not out, M Naeem 25, Ammad Butt 2-22)

HBL 355 all out in 112.4 overs (Ramiz Aziz 87, Abid Ali 83, M Arham 2-57, M Nadeem 5-90)At Iqbal Cricket Stadium Faisalabad ZTBL outplayed Lahore Blues by 151 runs.

Scores ZTBL 121 all out in 46.4 overs (Aqib Shah 55 not out, Aizaz Cheema 4-21, M Umer 3-38, Bilawal Iqbal 2-29) and 230 all out in 87.3 overs (Haseeb-ur-Rehman 48, Aqib Shah 45, Aizaz Cheema 4-43, Zafar Gohar 3-62)

Lahore Region Blues 123 all out in 54.2 overs (Farhan Khan 42, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 4-9, M Ali 3-32) and 77 all out in 31.4 overs (Waqas Saleem 6-43, Mohsin Nadeem 3-10)

Scores of other matches: At LCCA Ground Lahore: SNGPL 251 all out in 109.5 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 69, Waseem-ud-din 56, Babar Rehman 4-65, M Irfan 4-84).

Lahore Region Whites 283-7 in 119 overs (Usman Sallahuddin 123 not out, M Waheed 36, Bilawal Bhatti 3-70)

At KRL Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: Peshawar Region 278 all out in 103 overs (Akbar Badshah 114 not out, Israrullah 54, Noman Ali 6-62, Sadaf Hussain 2-61) and 47-2 in 26.1 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 20 not out)

KRL 224 in 45 overs (Jahid Ali 52, Abdur Rehman Muzammil 52, Taj Wali 5-24, Sajid Khan 2-61)

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium Abbottabad: FATA Region 247 all out in 98 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Nisar Afridi 57, Mir Hamza 6-42, Atif Jabbar 3-65) and 43-2 in 10 overs (M Naeem 23)

NBP 434-7 decl in 115.4 overs (Kamran Ghulam 101 not out, Rameez Raja 57, Adnan Ghaus 3-123)

At National Stadium Karachi: Wapda 245 all out in 63.2 overs (Adnan Raees 53, Khalid Usman 51, Adeel Malik 4-88, Hassaan Khan 2-11, M Umer 2-42) and 180 all out in 68.1 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 85, Adeel Malik 5-32, M Umer 2-40, M Ismail Khan 2-60)

Karachi Region Whites first innings 292 all out in 96.2 overs (Mirza Asad Baig 76, Khurram Manzoor 42, Hussnain Shah 4-63, Zulfiqar Babar 2-49, Ehsan Adil 2-67, Waqas Maqsood 2-75) and 134-2 in 34.2 overs (Khurram Manzoor 62, Mirza Asad Baig 43 not out, Ehsan Adil 1-24, Zulfiqar Babar 1-43)

Result: Karachi Region White won by 8 wickets

At Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi: SSGCL 349 all out in 104.5 overs (Umer Amin 154, Sami Aslam 100, Saad Altaf 6-88, Rizwan Akbar 2-77) and 175-3 decl in 36 overs (Sami Aslam 100 not out, Awais Zia 30, Umer Amin 25)

Rawalpindi Region 153 all out in 60.3 overs (Naved Malik 58, Kashif Bhatti 4-17, Aamir Yamin 3-35, Ahmed Jamal 3-40) and 84-3 in 26 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 57 not out, Sohail Khan 2-17)

At Multan Cricket Stadium Multan: PTV 281 all out in 105.4 overs (Umair Khan 68, Saud Shakeel 42, M Yasin 41, M Irfan 5-37, Ahsan Baig 2-60) and 236-5 decl in 54 overs (Saud Shakeel 108 not out, Ahsan Baig 2-59)

Multan Region 166-9 (Rizwan Haider Retired hurt out) in 73.5 overs (Waqar Hussain 43, Aamir Jamal 3-28, Ali Khan 2-15, M Husnain 2-32) and 73-1 in 24 overs (Usman Liaqat 34, Imran Rafiq 21 not out).