36 dengue fever cases reported in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Fumigation spray and other steps have been taken after 36 dengue fever cases were registered in the provincial capital, a meeting was told on Sunday.

District Health Officer Dr Gul Muhammad told the meeting that 36 dengue cases have been registered in Peshawar. He said that 20 cases were registered in Abdara, six in Achini, one each in Pishtakhara, Canal Road and Ring Road, two cases were registered in Landi Akhun Ahmed and five in other localities of the provincial capital.

The disclosure was made at a meeting about the dengue control, chaired by District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan. The official said that effective steps have been taken for the elimination of dengue while awareness and cleanliness campaign was also launched in most parts of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the district nazim asked the officials to utilise all resources for the elimination of dengue from Peshawar. He also directed authorities concerned to ensure availability of medicines for dengue control and sought reports from all the towns on a daily basis.

The district nazim also ordered steps, including fumigation spray in all the towns simultaneously. He told the meeting that he would personally monitor the performance.