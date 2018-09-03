Traffic plan for Defence Day finalised

Rawalpindi : The city Traffic Police Sunday chalked out special traffic plan in connection with the observance of Defence Day of Pakistan on September 6.

According to the plan announced in a meeting by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Mohammad Bin Ashraf prior to enforcement on defence day, the traffic police would carry out a two-day special rehearsal from September 4 from 2pm till the end of programme.

As part of plan to remain enforced from rehearsal day till the end of celebrations of defence day events, all traffic moving from TNT Chowk to Shalimar Chowk, Kashmir Road to Chungi No 22, Tameezudin Road to PC U Turn, CSD, Tufail Road, GHQ Gate No3 to Chungi Chowk, Iftikhar Janjua Road, University Road near EME Mess to GHQ, Masood Akhtar Kiani Road, Blue Lagoon to PC out turn would remained closed for all kind of traffic. The vehicles would be diverted to other routes from these areas.

Similarly, no vehicles would be allowed to ply from Bank Road turn towards Murree Road to TM Chowk as a part of security measures.

The CTO informed that on the defence day in order to see traffic running smoothly, 27 traffic assistants, 159 traffic warden officers, 14 inspectors/incharge personnel 6 DSPs would perform their duties.

He told traffic coming from Westridge side would be moved towards Mall Road, Haider road. Whereas vehicles from MH would be diverted towards Railway Road and Haider Road. While traffic from MH to Kutcheri Chowk would be turned towards Kamran Market, Kashmir Road, Mareer Chowk Traffic from Military Accounts Office would not be allowed to move towards Railway Road or Saddar. Moreover, vehicles coming from Chungi No 22 towards CMH or GHQ would not be allowed to move and would be directed to use alternative routes. All vehicles moving on Murree Road to TM Road would be diverted on Lasania U turn towards Saifullah Lodhi Road. Vehicles coming from Tufail Road could use Tameezudin Road for going to CMH, Harley Street and Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar and Adiala, he said.