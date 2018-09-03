Mon September 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Share

Domestic hockey to be in full swing from September-October

KARACHI: The domestic hockey competitions will be in full swing from September to November, said Olympian Naveed Alam, PHF’s director development and domestic, while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

The competitions to be organised are National Junior Championship, Women’s National Championship, National (seniors) Championship, Inter-club Championship and School Championship.

Naveed said that the junior championship would be held in Gojra in September. He said that the junior championship would be played on a new astro turf that has recently been laid in Gojra.

He said the women championship would be organised either in Islamabad or Lahore in late September or October. The seniors championship, the premier event in domestic hockey, would be held in Mardan, Sukkur or Khairpur.

The final dates of these championships are yet to be decided. The club championship would be organised in all units of PHF. The school championship would be held in Sheikhupura in November, said Naveed.

He said all the centres where championships have been planned possess astro turf. He added that PHF would organise different meetings in the coming days with the authorities concerned and the affiliated units to finalise the details.

Letters and communications are being sent to all units about these events, he said. Naveed further said that the proposed six-nation tournament in September had been reduced to four nations because two countries requested that they could not compete in the event.

