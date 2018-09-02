Eight children injured during jubilant firing

JARANWALA: Eight children were injured during jubilant firing in a wedding function at Chak 106/GB on Saturday.

The wedding function of the daughter of Akhtar Ali was going on when some guests opened fire in the air. In the meantime, bullets hit Farhan (7), Hasnain (6), Ayesha (8), Tayyaba (5), Mehak (8), Maria Rasheed (12), Saddam Ali (8) and Habib. As a result, all children were injured and rushed to the Civil Hospital. Police have arrested groom Mazhar and started investigation.