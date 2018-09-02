Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Siraj urges govt to check corruption

LAHORE : Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said if the government could only control rampant corruption devouring Rs. 12 billion daily from the public exchequer, it won’t need to go to the IMF or the World Bank.

Addressing a JI Punjab Shoora meeting at Mansoora on Saturday, he said the government would have to immediately start a strict and uniform accountability to achieve the goal, adding that accountability should be speedy as well as transparent. Sirajul Haq said a mechanism must be devised to retrieve the plundered wealth stashed abroad. At the same time, the noose should be tightened around the necks of people who had availed remission of huge bank loans, and those who had build palaces in London, Dubai and Paris.

He said if wealth stashed abroad started flowing into the country, the morale of the common citizen would go high and they would be ready to make every sacrifice for the country and the nation. He said the masses wanted to see behind bars people who had been sucking their blood for decades and were responsible for their deprivations. Therefore, the government should expedite the implementation of its agenda in this respect. JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed and General Secretary Hafiz Bilal Qudrat Butt were al present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, addressing a JI ticket holders’ convention at Mansoora, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch demanded the PTI government slash the taxes on POL products bringing their prices to a half in keeping with its own demand to the previous governments. He said the reduction in POL prices was a welcome step but the government should not be content with that only. He said people had high expectations from the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would be facing a major test.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!