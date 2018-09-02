Sabbir faces six-month ban

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s disciplinary committee has recommended that Sabbir Rahman be suspended for six months from international cricket for abusing a fan on social media.
The recommendation needs to be approved by BCB chief Nazmul Hassan, but that is understood to be a formality. Sabbir has already been dropped from Bangladesh’s squad for the Asia Cup.
DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s disciplinary committee has recommended that Sabbir Rahman be suspended for six months from international cricket for abusing a fan on social media.
The recommendation needs to be approved by BCB chief Nazmul Hassan, but that is understood to be a formality. Sabbir has already been dropped from Bangladesh’s squad for the Asia Cup.
Comments