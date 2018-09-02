Sun September 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Essa Lab National Tennis Open from September 8

KARACHI: The seventh edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Open for seniors and juniors will be played from September 8-14 here at the DA Creek Club.

“This Grade One tournament – sanctioned by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) – carries the prize purse of rupees one lac (1,00,000),” said Tournament director and referee Mohammad Khalid Rehmani in a media briefing at Karachi Gymkhana on Saturday.

He added that this week-long national championship is being organised by Sindh Tennis Association and Karachi Tennis Association under the auspices of PTF. “The sponsors are Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre,” he added.

Khalid said the events to be contested are junior 18 boys singles, junior 18 girls singles, under-16, 14, 12 and 10 singles, junior doubles, under-14 doubles, 35-plus singles, and 55-plus singles.

“Some events of Junior Tennis Initiative programme for under-8 and under-6 singles categories will also be played on mini courts with modified red and orange balls,” said Khalid.

The tournament director added that some events of soft tennis in the categories of men’s singles, women singles, and men’s doubles will also be played.

“And with the collaboration of Para Sports Pakistan, a singles event for special children has also been included in the championship,” he said.

He added that all outstation players are entitled to daily allowance (as per PTF rules) while travelling allowance (Economy class railway fare) will be given to all outstation main draw junior players.

