Plant for Pakistan Day tomorrow

Islamabad: The provincial forests departments would organise a massive plantation campaign on September 2 in order to mark ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’.

The federal government announced to hold ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ on September 2, where 1.5 million saplings will be planted all over the country.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organisations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

The day would also create awareness about benefits of forests and increasing forest cover in big cities of the country.

The senior officials of ministry said that all the provinces were conveyed to organize mass afforestation on September 2, in their respective provinces.

They said that the provinces finalized preparations and also provided their targets to the ministry of massive afforestation for September 2.The campaigns would be inaugurated by the senior government officials in all the divisions of the provinces to achieve the set target.