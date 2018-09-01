Mother of three burnt alive in Shahdara Town

LAHORE: A mother of three was burnt alive by three persons, including a woman, in the Shahdara Town area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Uzma of Paracha Colony, Shahdara Town. She worked in houses to run her family as her husband was disabled. On the day of the incident, she was approached by one Asiya along with her husband Fiaz and an accomplice, Alyas, and they allegedly doused her in petrol and set her ablaze. As a result, Uzma suffered critical burns. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her burns.