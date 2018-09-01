Life imprisonment awarded for sexual harassment

SUKKUR: The judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Khairpur, on Friday awarded life imprisonment to two for sexually assaulting a girl in 2012 in the jurisdictions of the Ranipur Police Station, Khairpur.

The ATC awarded life imprisonment twice with fine of Rs 100,000 to accused Salim Bhellar and Farhat Bhellar on two different counts, while it also gave 14 years imprisonment to third accused Shah Muhammed Bhellar.

Meanwhile, the Judge of the ATC, Ghotki, awarded 14 years imprisonment and fine to two accused for possession of illegal weapons and explosive material. The two accused Shah Nawaz Bugtti and Wali Muhammed Shabani were arrested by B-Section Police Ghotki in 2017 for illegal possession of weapons and explosives.