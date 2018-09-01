Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged

Imran asks for 90 days before govt is judged
Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail

Money laundering case: Zardari obtains interim bail
Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle

Overseas Pakistanis get right to vote after long struggle
Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18

Pakistan fish exports up 27.94pc, netting $451.026 million in FY18
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Banking sector’s profit falls to Rs39bln in 2Q2018

KARACHI: Banking sector’s profitability fell three percent year-on-year to Rs39 billion during the April-June quarter mainly due to pension and compliance related expenditures, a brokerage reported on Friday.

Net interest income (NII) of the listed banks, except Summit Bank, rose eight percent year-on-year to Rs124 billion in 2Q2018, led by higher interest rates and improved deposit mix, according to Topline Securities.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised policy rate by 175 basis points to 7.5 percent since January, which supports NII going ahead.

“We anticipate SBP to increase interest rates by further 225 basis points to 9.75 percent by 2020,” analyst Umair Naseer at the brokerage said.

Mid-tier banks remained outperformers as they posted above average NII growth during the quarter. Amongst large banks, MCB Bank and National Bank posted NII growth of 13 percent.

Total provisioning expense of the sector was up five percent as banks continued to see major recoveries in non-performing loans (NPLs) as banks booked provision reversals. United Bank (UBL) and National Bank continued to book higher provisions charge against NPLs as they booked provision expenses of Rs2.3 billion and Rs2.6 billion, respectively, during the second quarter.

Non-markup expense of the banking sector was up 14 percent to Rs102 billion as big banks like UBL and Habib Bank registered higher cost amid pension charges and compliance cost.

UBL booked additional pension charge of Rs2 billion during 2Q2018, whereas HBL increased compliance cost on the back of ongoing concerns on its international operations.

“This restricted bottom-line growth of the sector,” Naseer added.

Non-markup income was down five percent year-on-year to Rs48 billion, driven by lower capital gains registered by banks on account of lower gains on equities and Pakistan Investment Bonds.

In April-June, effective tax rate of the banking sector declined to 41 percent as compared to 44 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier after the abolishing of super taxation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!