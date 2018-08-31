Fri August 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Wapda chairman briefs CJP on Diamer Basha, Mohmand dams

ISLAMABAD: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman on Thursday presented a comprehensive report of the Implementation Committee of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, who is also chairman of the ICDBMD, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday here and presented him the comprehensive report of the ICDBMD for early commencement and timely completion of the two vital multi-purpose water and power projects. These dams have cumulative gross water storage capacity of 9.3 million acre feet (MAF) and electricity generation capacity of 5300MW.

The ICDBMD report encompasses issues relating to construction of the two projects, recommendations to overcome the impediments and the strategy to be adopted for initiation of work on Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams as soon as possible. The issues identified and the recommendation made by the seven sub-committees of ICDBMD pertain to land acquisition, resettlement of the projects’ affected people, development work in the projects’ area as confidence building measures (CBMs) for socio-economic uplift of the local populace, procurement of consultancy services and construction works, financing of the projects and security in projects’ areas.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court, in its historic judgment of July 4, 2018, constituted the ICDBMD for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice said that availability of water is the fundamental right of every citizen and crucial for survival and well-being of the people of Pakistan. He further said that per capita water availability in Pakistan is declining rapidly, which needs to be improved with construction of dams and good governance in water sector. He appreciated the progress achieved so far by the ICDBMD, adding that the Supreme Court would keep monitoring the progress vis-à-vis construction of the two projects. He also commended the spirit of the people in the country for construction of dams as they have been generously making donations to the Supreme Courts Fund for Dams.

Earlier, ICDBMD/Wapda chairman briefed that the Implementation Committee is determined to implement the task assigned to it by Supreme Court. He assured the Chief Justice that ICDBMD would continue to take all measures for early commencement and timely completion of both Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.

