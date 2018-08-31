Govt urged to enact laws against enforced disappearances

PESHAWAR: The activists of civil society on Thursday demanded criminalising enforced disappearances.

The UN General Assembly has declared August 30 as International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The civil society organisations members including Radesh Singh had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans, asking the government to declare enforced disappearances as a crime.

The speakers said the enforced disappearances were affecting society and created sense of insecurity among the citizens.

They also demanded ratifying the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.