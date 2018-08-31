CJP takes notice of Pakpattan incident, hearing of matter today

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice of Pakpattan incident wherein DPO Rizwan Gondal was transferred and has fixed the matter for hearing at Islamabad today (Friday).

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan issued notices to IGP Punjab, Adl. IGP, Punjab Abubakar Khuda Baksh (Inquiry Officer), RPO Sahiwal and DPO Pakpattan.

Rizwan Gondal, who was transferred, will appear in the Court at principal seat, Islamabad today (Friday) at 9:30 am along with Inquiry Report.