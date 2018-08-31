Army assured required resources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, assured that the government would provide all resources required to maintain capability and capacity of the Army.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Interior Shaharyar Afridi and secretary defence.

The prime minister said that Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach, the same challenges would be overcome.

"Pakistan is destined to rise and Inshallah we shall rise staying positively relevant in the comity of the nations," said Imran Khan. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the prime minister and the ministers were given detailed briefings on security environment, threat spectrum and response. Updates on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, ongoing operation Raddul Fassad, Karachi situation and Khushal Balochistan programme were also given.

The prime minister appreciated professionalism, operational readiness and contributions and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the prime minister for his visit and posing confidence in the Army. The army chief assured that the Pakistan Army shall Inshallah continue to deliver on nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned-out guard. Imran Khan laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument to pay tribute to the martyrs. The prime minister was introduced to all Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the GHQ. Imran Khan also had meeting with the COAS.