No hockey gold for Pakistan & India

JAKARTA: Shota Yamada scored the only goal of the semi-final as Japan eliminated Pakistan from the gold medal race in the hockey tournament of 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex in Jakarta on Thursday.

Japan scored the all-important goal in the 18th minute of the day’s second semi-final when Shota found the net on a penalty corner.

Although Pakistan made a lot of effort to find the equaliser, Japan defended well to set up a date with Malaysia in the final that will be played on Saturday (tomorrow).

On the same day, Pakistan will take on India in the bronze medal match.

The Asian Games will see a first time gold medallist in the hockey tournament. Pakistan (8), South Korea (4) and India (3) have shared the previous 15 gold medals.

Pakistan, who had convincing wins in all the five pool matches, had the first opportunity but Ali Shan’s attempt went out in the seventh minute.

Then onward, Japan had more of the play in the first half. They had two open play chances as well as two penalty corners. Off the second penalty corner, Shota Yamada’s strong flat push went through Imran Butt’s pads.

Pakistan appeared a completely transformed side in the third period. Employing their traditional short passing game, they repeatedly entered the opponent’s circle from both the sides but lacked the finishing.

The two penalty corners coming their way were also wasted. Japan hardly entered Pakistani circle in these 15 minutes.

The Greenshirts had the third penalty corner in the first minute of the fourth period but again failed to make it count.

However, Japan managed to weather the storm and regained composure.

The last quarter was evenly played. Chances came to both the sides but there was not any dangerous attempt.

The hooter sounded for the final time and the Japanese erupted into joyous celebration.

Earlier, defending champions India’s gold medal hopes in men’s hockey ended on Thursday as the PR Sreejesh-led side lost to Malaysia in a penalty shootout.

Malaysia registered a 7-6 win over world No 5 India via penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

With the loss, India also failed to earn direct qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics hockey tournament.

India had scored 76 goals in the five group matches before the last-4 match but world No 12 Malaysia made them work extremely hard.

The Indian defenders looked completely out of sorts as they committed errors to allow Malaysia come back into the match after taking the lead twice.

India converted two out of their six penalty corners through Harmanpreet Singh (33rd minute) and Varun Kumar (40th minute).

Malaysia’s goals came from the sticks of Faizal Saari (24th) and Muhammad Razie Rahim (59th minute).

In the shootout, India were wasteful as only Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet scored while India captain PR Sreejesh inflicted three good saves to deny the Malaysians and take the match into sudden death.

In the sudden death, the Indians played catch-up and the Malaysians were clinical with their efforts. Finally, SV Sunil faltered in the fifth attempt, handing Malaysia a famous win and dashing India’s title hopes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered their second win in baseball when they stunned hosts Indonesia 10-2 at the Rawamangun Baseball Field.

Taking the upper hand in the game from the start, Pakistan took a 6-2 lead after the sixth innings to keep the momentum going. The tourists extended the lead to beat Indonesia 10-2.

On Tuesday, Pakistan won their first game of the baseball event when they defeated Thailand 8-1. Pakistan had earlier lost both their opening games, losing 15-0 to Japan and 16-3 to China. They will next face Hong Kong on Saturday in the men’s team consolation round.

Pakistan defeated China 17-25, 28-26, 28-30, 25-19, 18-16 in the 7-12 semi-final fixture of the volleyball tournament.

In other results, Muhammad Asim Qureshi got a walkover against M Bima Abdi Negara of Indonesia in a round of 64 table tennis match before losing 0-4 against Sharath Kamal Achanta on India in the next stage.

In the women’s event, Aisha Iqbal Ansari beat Aia Mohamed of Qatar 4-3 in the round of 64 but then lost 0-4 against Tianwei Feng of Singapore.

Fatima Khan was beaten 0-4 by Sri Lanka’s Ishara Madurangi Darshika Mannikkubadu in her round of 64 match.

In the women’s team squash, Philippines beat Pakistan 2-1 while Pakistan lost 0-2 to Nepal in the sepaktakraw’s men’s quadrant preliminary Group B match.