Fri August 31, 2018
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

PML-N MPs pledge efforts to get justice from ECP

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) winning candidates expressed relentless resolve to continue their struggle unless they are served justice by the Election Commission of Pakistan. They condemned planned blasphemous caricatures contest in Holland.

They spoke at a ceremony held to thank Allah Almighty and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters for their respective victories in their constituencies. Former Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former Minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, former Minister Commerce Pervez Malik, Shiekh Rohail Asghar, Malik Wahid, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Ch Shehbaz, Mian Naseer and Yaseen Sohail attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Ayaz Sadiq said Election Commission should have resigned on the failure of the RTS system. He said PML-N will snatch back its mandate from vote-thieves in by-elections.

He mentioned that over 150 MNAs were willing to boycott the parliament, but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz convinced them not to so that the consistency of democratic process should continue.

He said the opposition alliance had suffered because of the negative attitude of PPP but he expressed hope that there should be instances in future where these parties could see eye to eye.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that bulldosing and imposing the decision of expat voters, without taking all political parties onboard and without a mutually agreed roadmap would not be allowed or accepted.

He pointed out that these votes are not synonymous with postal ballots and therefore could open floodgates to a new avenue of rigging if not debated and agreed upon with a clear roadmap and technical/ procedural capacity building.

Transfers, postings: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Thursday. According to the notification Khalid Ayaz, OSD, has been posted as Additional Secretary (I&C) S&GAD vice Muhammad Akhtar who has been directed to report the S&GAD till further orders. Rao Nadeem Akhtar, Deputy Secretary Auqaft & Religious Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Director (Admn) Punjab Auqaf Organization against a vacant post and Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, Deputy Secretary (IS) Home Department as Deputy Secretary chief minister Secretariat against a vacant post.

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

