Bahrain charges 13 with ‘terrorism’

DUBAI: Bahrain’s attorney general on Thursday said 13 people have been charged with terrorism offenses, over suspected ties to an anti-government protest movement that first emerged in 2011.

"Charges of forming and funding a terrorist cell have been filed against six persons in custody and another seven charged in absentia," said attorney general Ahmad al-Hamadi. Hamadi said the 13 had ties to Bahrain’s so-called "February 14 Coalition" -- a reference to a protest movement that emerged in 2011 against the al-Khalifa dynasty, which has ruled Bahrain for more than two centuries. The group will also face charges of targeting police in a trial which is due to open on September 19. Protests have continued to rock the kingdom as authorities escalate their clampdown on political dissent, frequently accusing opposition figures of links to Iran. —