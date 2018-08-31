Fri August 31, 2018
Karachi

P
PPI
August 31, 2018

Citizens register complaints at NAB open court

In compliance with the initiative of the National Accountability Bureau chairman, the NAB Karachi Director General Mohammad Altaf Bawany held a Khuli Katchehry (open court) on Thursday.

A large number of citizens gathered at NAB office and submitted applications regarding cases of corruption in matters of land fraud, illegal appointments in the education department, misuse of water resources by the irrigation department in connivance with influential persons and other different complaints related to the federal as well as provincial government departments.

Complaints were also lodged against cooperative societies’ managements and builders for taking over properties and looting money. Bawany marked certain complaints to the relevant departments for redressal of grievances with regard to administrative and municipal matters.

The NAB DG also issued orders on the spot and directed his team to initiate prompt action as per the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in cases.

He appreciated the confidence reposed by the public in NAB by coming forward to lodge complaints showing an increasing trend during previous public hearings, terming it a great contribution in the process of accountability.

He urged citizens to join hands with NAB in the fight against the menace of corruption by lodging their complaints under National Accountability Ordinance 1999. In compliance with the orders of the NAB chairman, an open court is conducted every last Thursday of each month at NAB office between 2pm and 4pm.

The citizens who cannot attend the Khuli Katchehry can send their complaints via email at [email protected], over the phone at 021 111-622-622, through fax at 021-99207949 or via post at PRCS Building, Dr Daudpota Road, Cantt, Karachi.

