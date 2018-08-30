Thu August 30, 2018
World

AFP
August 30, 2018

Dutch police arrest man overalleged plot to kill Geert Wilders

THE HAGUE: The Dutch police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of planning an attack against far-right politician Geert Wilders after he said he intended to hold a Prophet Mohammad cartoon competition. Police said in a statement they arrested the still unidentified suspect at the main railway station in The Hague. He was currently being questioned and was expected to appear before a judge on Friday, the statement said. Police said they had been alerted by a video on Facebook in which the 26-year-old man talked about attacking anti-Islam MP Wilders, as well as the Dutch parliament. Wilders, who announced plans for a competition of Mohammad cartoons earlier this year, said he had been told about the plot by the Netherlands’ counterterrorism police, NCTb.

