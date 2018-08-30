Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Islamabad

IH
Ishrat Hyatt
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Revision of ‘due date’ needed

Islamabad : Utility bills are received by every family living in the country - except by those who are stealing electricity and gas and even water. So why can’t the utility service providers issue bills with a due date that falls in the beginning of the month instead of at the end? This causes a lot of problems, not so much for the privileged as for the less privileged, who find it difficult to take out large sums of money from their household budget at this point, no matter how careful they are about keeping an amount aside for this purpose.

While the other providers are not as guilty about this trend - their bills usually have due dates for the middle of the month - the electricity bills always have a due date that falls at the end of the month. While the issuing date is the middle of the month, the bill takes time to be delivered and usually lands in houses after the 20th or later.

Many people do not realize that they can pay their bills anytime before the due date and do not have to wait for it to come round and that is why a rush is witnessed at bank counters on ‘due’ dates. This is another reason that makes it difficult for those who are on a limited budget to pay their bills, with the result that many of them have to pay a surcharge when they pay after they get their salaries, or when the next bill arrives. On top of that the threat of disconnection also looms over their head like the Sword of Damocles!

It’s not such a impossible thing to do but it will be instrumental in saving many families from a lot of worry if the due dates of electricity bills are moved to the beginning of the month, so hopefully it will be done.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response