Ben Affleck 'thanks his lucky stars' for Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck reacts to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘immature’ stage act

Ben Affleck thinks parting ways with Jennifer Lopez was a blessing in disguise as he silently “cringes” at her inappropriate stage presence.

The 52-year-old filmmaker and actor has been watching J.Lo’s Up All Night: Live tour, which has garnered much attention for the risqué outfits and provocative moves.

Sharing the Good Will Hunting star’s reaction to the performances, an insider told HeatWorld Magazine that he thinks Lopez is “clinging to her past image instead of evolving.”

“Of course, Ben is watching it all from the sidelines and cringing,” the source continued. “He’s also thanking his lucky stars he doesn’t have to be the one to coach her through it.”

The Gone Girl actor also “knows her well enough to know she won’t be taking the criticism well. She’s very proud, she’s never going to let on that she’s upset but of course it hurts to have people making mean comments about her looking desperate and that sort of thing,” they added.

Shedding light on Affleck’s response to Lopez’s song, Wreckage of You, which was a dig at the Oscar winner, the source claimed that he decided to not “throw any public shade at her.”

Although the actor is silent, his “friends all know that he’s seeing her behaviour as more proof that she’s just wildly immature and ill-suited to him.”