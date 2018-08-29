Lawyer wants governor’s oath-taking at PHC

PESHAWAR: A lawyer on Tuesday moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to issue an order asking the federal government to arrange the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s oath-taking ceremony at the court instead of the Governor’s House.

Advocate Shabbir Hussain Gigyani has made the principal secretary to president, principal secretary to prime minister, secretary cabinet division, secretary law and justice division, principal secretary to KP governor, attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general KP parties to the petition.

In the grounds to the petition, he submitted that Article 102 of Constitution read that, “Before entering upon office, the governor shall make before the Chief Justice of the High Court oath in the form set out in the Third Schedule.”

Under Article 102 of Constitution, he argued, governor should appear before the chief justice of the high court.