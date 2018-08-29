Power supply restored to parts of Balakot

MANSEHRA: The power supply to urban parts of Balakot, which was suspended following an electric transformer developed fault last week, was finally restored on Tuesday.

The traders had taken to streets twice since the city plunged into darkness continuously for the last six days.

Javed Iqbal, the president of traders in Balakot, told reporters that though local staff of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) in Balakot extended all sort of cooperation, the faulty transformer couldn’t be changed early because of the Eid holidays.

The dwellers of various areas took to the streets and raised slogans against Pesco, saying they were without electricity for the last six consecutive days.