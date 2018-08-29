Wed August 29, 2018
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Aamir Liaquat quits PTI's WhatsApp group
Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan's close aide

National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

PHC directs UoP to open 2 gates

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the University of Peshawar to open its two gates for students and employees from Rahatabad side.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz issued direction to the university and security’s in-charge to open the two main gates including toward Forest Institute and Police checkpost side from Rahatabad and Tehkal Bala side.

The petition was filed by a senior Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Isa Khan against the closer of all seven gates of the University. He said the closure was causing problems to the students and employees of the University to enter the University.

The petitioner argued that earlier one gate was opened when a case was filed, but new in-charge of security again closed it for students and employees. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court issued order to the university administration to open at least two main gates forthwith.

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response