PHC directs UoP to open 2 gates

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the University of Peshawar to open its two gates for students and employees from Rahatabad side.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Nasir Mehfooz issued direction to the university and security’s in-charge to open the two main gates including toward Forest Institute and Police checkpost side from Rahatabad and Tehkal Bala side.

The petition was filed by a senior Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Isa Khan against the closer of all seven gates of the University. He said the closure was causing problems to the students and employees of the University to enter the University.

The petitioner argued that earlier one gate was opened when a case was filed, but new in-charge of security again closed it for students and employees. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court issued order to the university administration to open at least two main gates forthwith.