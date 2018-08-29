Their very first week

The new government of Imran Khan has already been shown to be highly inefficient in its first week in power. First, it said that the country would revert to a six-day working week, making Saturday a working day, then within two hours it backtracked and assured civil servants that there would be no change and that they could enjoy two holidays every week.

Afterwards, there was the confusion over what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said or did not say. Whatever the truth, Imran Khan should not have received the call as he is the chief executive of the country (not the foreign minister). He should have curtly told Pompeo to talk to Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi