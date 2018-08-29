Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JPMC admits elderly Congo fever patient from Quetta

Officials at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) said on Tuesday that they have admitted another Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever patient into the health facility, adding that the elderly man from Balochistan is in critical condition.

“Dost Muhammad, 65, from Quetta was brought to a private hospital in critical condition from where he was shifted to the JPMC for treatment,” Dr Seemin Jamali, the hospital’s executive director, told The News. “We sent his blood samples for analysis, and the lab test confirmed that he has contracted the tick-borne viral infection.”

So far this year Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever has claimed seven lives in the city, three of whom breathed their last at the Jinnah Hospital while the others at private health facilities.

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is a tick-borne, potentially lethal, viral disease with a mortality rate of 30 per cent to 40 per cent and usually affecting people who come into contact with livestock and other animals.

Dr Seemin said they had moved the patient to the isolation ward where he was treated with symptomatic and anti-viral drugs, but the patient’s condition was critical due to haemorrhage and low count of platelets.

Most Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever patients are brought to Karachi from various areas of Balochistan with a history of dealing with cattle, said health officials, adding that due to lack of proper health facilities, majority of these patients are brought to the city for treatment.

Despite the emergence of dozens of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever cases annually in Pakistan, only two health facilities, namely the National Institute of Health in Islamabad and the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi, have the facility to diagnose this illness.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar