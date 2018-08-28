Govt will take China ties to new heights: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday reiterated the determination of the new government of Pakistan to take the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights.

He was speaking with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. who called on him in Foreign Office. Ambassador Yao congratulated the Foreign Minister on his assumption of office and the formation of new government in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan and China are “iron brothers” and close friends. He reiterated his government’s desire to work closely with the new government of Pakistan so as to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Qureshi thanked Ambassador Yao Jing for his good wishes and assured him Pakistan and China would remain close friends and strong partners.

He welcomed the upcoming visit of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pakistan in September and looked forward to an in-depth exchange of views with him on all matters of mutual interest.