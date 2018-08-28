Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

National

BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Journalists protest smear campaign against Saleem Safi

PESHAWAR: The journalists in the provincial capital on Monday pledged support to anchorperson Saleem Safi against the smear campaign on the social media.

"This is not the way to confront journalists for reporting facts. Journalists like Saleem Safi cannot be silenced through such tactics," said Saiful Islam Saifi, Khyber Union of Journalists president, while addressing the protesters. The protest had been organised by the Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists.

The journalists holding placards inscribed with slogans in support of Saleem Safi were also addressed by general secretary Peshawar Press Club, Shahabuddin Khan, senior journalist Shamim Shahid, political worker Afzal Khamosh and others. Saiful Islam Saifi said the entire journalist community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by Saleem Safi.

He said that the some political workers were angry with him for doing factual reporting, especially about the expenses by Nawaz Sharif in the Prime Minister's House as premier. He said they should tolerate dissent.

He said journalists could not be pressurised through such defamation campaigns. Shamim Shahid said that even the worst dictatorial governments could not stop journalists from speaking the truth.

He urged the government to form a commission as per the demand of Saleem Safi, conduct a transparent accountability of journalists and called for stopping the smear campaign.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar