CJP bans making NAB probe public

Asks Bureau chairman to keep matters secret till filing reference

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General NAB on Monday called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in his chambers at Supreme Court of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Chief Justice of Pakistan asked NAB Chairman that till the filing of reference against any individual, NAB should maintain secrecy so that no embarrassment is caused to anyone. He also banned making the Bureau probe public.