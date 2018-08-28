Zardari, Faryal record statements with FIA

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Monday appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and recorded their statements in a money laundering case.

Both of them were questioned for more than 30 minutes, local media reported. They told the investigators that they have nothing to do with the fake accounts. It has been made clear that Zardari had disassociated itself with Zardari Group when he became the president in 2008.

Asked that the money laundering case was formed against him during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure, Zardari replied to reporters that “it happens in such cases (is tarah to hota he is tarah ke kamon me.”

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Aitzaz Ahsan were also accompanying them.