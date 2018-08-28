Saudi-led coalition accuses UN of bias in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen on Monday accused the United Nations of “biased” reports on air strikes that allegedly killed dozens of children in rebel-held areas. “The coalition is surprised by the ... biased positions of some reports,” said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, adding that the information was “prejudiced” and based on “rebel stories”. The coalition has not confirmed or denied it carried out two air raids on Thursday that the UN said killed at least 26 children and four women south of the flashpoint rebel-held city of Hodeida. The UN Security Council had already called for a “credible” investigation into a strike blamed on the coalition in northern Yemen on August 9 that the Red Cross said killed 40 children.