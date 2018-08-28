Mainly hot weather to persist

Islamabad: Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the official of Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Muhammad Farooq said that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Rawalpindi divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain fall occurred at Chakwal 01, Malamjabba 17, Kalam 04, Dir 03,Gupis 01, Barkhan 03.Highest temperature recorded at Sibbi 42°C, Dadu, Dalbandin, Turbat & Noorpurthal 41°C. A westerly wave is persisting over northern areas of the country.