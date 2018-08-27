Four killed in Rawalpindi road accident

Rawalpindi: Four persons of a family were killed and five others were injured in a road accident on Mandra Road here on Sunday.

The family including a man, his wife and two minor girls were killed and five others were injured while travelling in a car number ABV-906 collided with an under construction bridge near Mureed Phatak on Mandra Road. Reportedly the accident happened due to over speeding of the car.

The injured were first shifted to RHC Mandra for medical treatment but were later shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for treatment. According to details, Muhammad Imran 35, and his wife Asmat Bibi 25, and two minor girls received head injuries and died on the spot. A 24-year-old woman Sumbal was seriously injured with a fracture in her right arm, 14-year-old Jaweria and 7-year-old Taiba received head injuries. Nine-year-old Habiba, and three-year-old Alisha received minor injuries.

The Rescue 1122 Media Coordinator Usman Gujjar told ‘The News’ that four persons died on the spot. “We have shifted all injured persons to Rawalpindi for further treatment, he said. Initially, we had brought the injured people to RHC Mandra but they were referred to Holy Family Hospital,” he maintained.