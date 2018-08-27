Mon August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018

Moeen eyes England recall after domestic double

LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali is hoping to “put his name up there” for the fourth Test against India starting Thursday.

A majestic 219 and match figures of 8-89 put Moeen in contention for the Southampton Test as the hosts look to bounce back from the Trent Bridge defeat and seal the series.Although Moeen has been named in the squad for the Test, he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“If I get the nod it will be great, if not then not a problem. I’m just trying to stay in the present,” Moeen told Sky Sports.

“I’m playing well and I just want to keep up the form with Worcestershire and hopefully with England as well. I’m just trying to do my best, put my name up there again and see what happens.”

He has taken 16 wickets in his two appearances in the tournament so far, having picked up eight wickets against Somerset. It marks a strong return to form since he was dropped after the New Zealand Tests in March.

Now, the all-rounder is prepared to grind it out in county cricket should the England call not come his way.“I hope the guys that are playing do really well,” he said. “For me it’s about preparing to play and if I don’t get the call then obviously I will have to go and play county cricket. I will try to improve and get better in the nets.”

Although England are leading 2-1 in the five-match series, they had their own share of problems at Trent Bridge. They collapsed in their first innings, losing all 10 wickets in a session to get bowled out for 161 and conceded two 300-plus totals in the match. An injury to Jonny Bairstow, one of their in-form batsmen in the series, has also compounded their problems, and James Vince has been added as injury cover for the wicket-keeper batsman.

However, Moeen is pleased with England’s performance in the series thus far.“We are winning 2-1 and playing quite well. I know we lost the last game but I feel like we have played quite well in the Test matches.”

England already have a specialist spinner in Adil Rashid, who has played all three Tests in the series so far, without being called upon to do too much. Moeen may get the nod if the hosts decide to field two spinners or if there’s an injury-forced replacement.

