Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

We have the numbers: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday claimed that the PTI presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi apparently faced no hurdle in his election as the President of Pakistan.

He was talking to journalists after attending a meeting of the party’s senior leadership, including parliamentarians, at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Banigala residence.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar, Dr. Arif Alvi, Naeemul Haq, Senator Azam Swati, Yar Muhammad Rind, Mehmoodur Rashid and others attended the meeting chaired by Imran Khan.

Fawad said the PTI enjoyed the support of its allies (Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam, Balochistan Awami Party) and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

He made it clear that Dr. Arif Alvi was their final candidate for the president.

He emphasised that the prime minister had taken historic decisions, enabling the government to save millions of rupees within few days.

He said the austerity measures taken by the government will continue in future as well.

He said government was committed to protecting the national exchequer and generating new resources for the country.

He said two new PTV channels will be launched out of which one will cover sports, excluding cricket, while the other will be child-specific. The present PTV Sports will be renamed as PTV Cricket.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s