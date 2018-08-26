Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Sports

AFP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sabalenka makes yet another WTA final

LOS ANGELES: Rising star Aryna Sabalenka moved another step closer to her first title after easing past fifth seeded Julia Goerges 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in the semi-finals of the Connecticut Open.

The 20-year-old Belarusian has rocketed up the WTA Tour rankings this year, moving from being just inside the top 75 in the world at the end of 2017 to a career high 25 this week.

“I played a lot of three sets this year,” said Sabalenka, who has reached her third final of 2018. “I’m more fresh, ready for the final.”

Sabalenka has now beaten Goerges both times they have played. She won 73 percent of her first serve points and broke Goerges three times in Friday’s one hour, 45 minute match.

“She’s a great player,” Sabalenka said. “It’s really tough to play against her because she’s a big server. Sometimes it’s impossible to take her serve. I mean no chance.

“This is just about the mental game. You have to be focused 100 percent on every point.”

Sabalenka booked her spot in Saturday’s final where she will face Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro who spent just 34 minutes on the court after Monica Puig of Puerto Rico quit with an injury.

The two were tied 4-4 in the first set when Puig packed it in.

Sabalenka will be in her fourth career final, but first ever meeting against the 29-year-old veteran Suarez Navarro in the final tune-up event before next week’s US Open.

“It’s not the first time (final), so I know what I have to do tomorrow,” she said.

Sabalenka had to come from behind to win the second set against Goerges. She had her serve broken in the first game but got the break back to level at 4-4.

The pair went to a tiebreak and Sabalenka clinched it in style by winning seven consecutive points after losing the first three points.

“I tried a lot of different things today,” said Goerges. “I can be very pleased with that. I did the best that I could.

“I was fighting big-time. But there’s only one winner.”

In the other semi, Suarez Navarro had just rallied from a break down to get to 4-3 when Puig took a long medical timeout.

Puig returned but was visibly hampered, losing the next game to get to 4-4. That’s when she made the decision to call it a day, leaving the court in tears. Puig blamed her loss on an abdominal strain.

Suarez Navarro has benefitted from a biblical-like chain of events to get into her first WTA final of 2018.

After a hard fought first round win over Barbora Strycova, she got a walkover from British No. 1 Johanna Konta in the second round. Then two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova retired in their quarter-final and finally reigning Olympic champion Puig pulled out halfway through the first set of the semis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s