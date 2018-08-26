Karsaz FC record win as Leisure Leagues Season 4 begins

KARACHI: Karsaz Football Club recorded a convincing 6-2 win against Nabeel Football Club as the Leisure Leagues Season 4, a small-sided football league, commenced here at the Karachi United Football Stadium.

Aamir scored the first hat-trick of the tournament for Karsaz FC in their big win.

Joga Bonito overpowered Inter United 3-1 with Mohammad, Asad and Yahya scoring one goal each for the winners.

In another match, En Fuego FC overwhelmed Targaryens United 2-0. Abdullah and Shah Mir scored one goal apiece.

Abdul FC and Arabian FC received three points each against Red Devils and Bandits FC respectively after the latter two teams didn’t turn up for the match.