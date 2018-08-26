Sun August 26, 2018
AFP
August 26, 2018

Brilliant Brooks roars into Northern Trust lead

PARAMUS, New Jersey: Brooks Koepka brilliantly ignited his quest for back-to-back victories after reeling off a trio of birdies on his closing three holes to storm into a share of the second round lead at the Northern Trust here on Friday.

The newly minuted PGA Championship winner recorded a six-under-par 65 to join countryman Jamie Lovemark (66) atop the leaderboard at 10 under par.

Meanwhile Lovemark boosted his hopes of a maiden PGA Tour victory thanks to five birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of his round on the Ridgewood Country Club course.

“The goal at the start of the week is to lead and to win it,” said Lovemark. “I’m in great shape. Going to take tomorrow one step at a time and go from there.”

Koepka started the day at four under par and was still at four under standing on the 12th.

But he launched his charge after landing a 63-foot greenside bunker shot to just three feet for birdie.

The triple Major-winner then drew roars with a 322-yard drive on the par-five 13th. He then ripped a 311-yard 3-wood to 23 feet before holing-out for an eagle.

Koepka’s closing three birdies were from lengths of 11-foot, 10-feet and six-feet.

Australia’s Adam Scott, bizarrely carrying two putters in his bag with one a standard-size putter and other a long-handled version, recorded the lowest round of the week in signing for a seven-under-par 64 to be in third place at nine under.

World and leading FedEx Cup No 1 Dustin Johnson regrouped after starting his second round with a triple-bogey and then played his remaining 17 holes in four under, to be sharing fourth place on eight under with Bryson DeChambeau (66).

England’s Tommy Fleetwood (68) is well-placed inng sixth spot at seven under par.

Tiger Woods faced a near hour anxious wait before confirmation his scores of a pair of 71s was good enough to make the cut right on the level par mark.

American J.T. Poston had a bittersweet day, however, making a hole-in-one at the fifth but missing the cut after shooting 75.

Also missing the cut was the European Ryder Cup confirmed foursome of Open Champion, Francesco Molinari (72, 72), Sweden’s Alex Noren (72, 72), England’s Justin Rose (72, 74), and Spaniard Jon Rahm (75, 73).

