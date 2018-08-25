NA speaker, US envoy meet Imran

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office. He felicitated the Prime Minister on assuming office, and exchanged Eid greetings.

Legislative business in the Assembly was discussed during the meeting. The Prime Minister reminded the speaker that people of Pakistan have great expectations from the Assembly of Naya Pakistan. He urged the speaker that expenses of the Assembly should be cut down to possible extent.

The speaker assured the Prime Minister that all efforts would be made for smooth conduct of legislative business and expeditious resolution of core issues of the people. In the meanwhile, outgoing US ambassador for Pakistan David Hale made farewell call on the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion. David Hale has been appointed Under Secretary of State in Washington. It is expected that he would also accompany his Secretary of State when the later will visit Pakistan next month. Prime Minister felicitated the David on his elevation. They also discussed bilateral al and regional subjects of mutual interest.