47 PML-N leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Adiala Jail authorities Friday allowed the Sharif family members and PML-N leaders to meet former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar.

The meeting was allowed on the PTI-led Punjab government’s special permission.

Sharif family members, including mother Shamim Akhtar, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam's daughter and son-in-law, and a total of 47 PML-N leaders were allowed to meet the incarcerated leaders.

The PML-N leaders included the National Assembly former speaker Ayaz Sadiq, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Mussadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Zafarul Haq, Daniyal Aziz, Rahil Munir, Irfan Siddiqui, Abbas Sharif, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, Abdul Qadir Baloch and several others.

The Sharif family members brought some delicacies for Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar.

The jail authority had not allowed the PML-N leaders to meet Nawaz on Thursday due to Eid holidays. Sharif family and PML-N members had submitted separate requests to meet the former premier and his daughter.

The jail administration has allocated Thursday for visitors, including PML-N leaders, wanting to meet Maryam and Nawaz.